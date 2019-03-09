-
Five killed in Mozambique flooding rains
Authorities say some victims are buried by the walls of their houses that collapsed and others have been washed away by floods while seeking for refuge.
JOHANNESBURG - Five people have died, and four others are reported missing due to intense rainfall and floods in the provinces of Zambezia and Tete in central Mozambique.
The National Institute for Disaster Management says more than 1,400 houses have been destroyed and the preliminary number of displaced families has risen to 2,000.
Authorities say some victims are buried by the walls of their houses that collapsed and others have been washed away by floods while seeking for refuge.
Search and rescue teams have been deployed to provide all possible assistance.
Timeline
-
One killed, 6 hurt as US gas giant’s convoys attacked in Mozambique15 days ago
-
Son of Mozambique’s ex-president arrested in graft case21 days ago
-
Court denies bail to Mozambican ex-minister Manuel Chang held in SA22 days ago
-
Somalia declared the most corrupt country in the world: survey39 days ago
Popular in Africa
-
OPINION: The ugly side of the MDC revealedone day ago
-
Counting begins in crunch Nigerian state pollsone hour ago
-
Ex-president seeks international help on Burundi peace accord3 hours ago
-
Swiss court receives petition to protect Algeria’s Bouteflika7 hours ago
-
Zimbabwe to allow foreign platinum miners control of local operationsone day ago
-
Algeria orders early university holiday as students spur protests3 hours ago
