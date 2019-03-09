Five killed in Mozambique flooding rains

Authorities say some victims are buried by the walls of their houses that collapsed and others have been washed away by floods while seeking for refuge.

JOHANNESBURG - Five people have died, and four others are reported missing due to intense rainfall and floods in the provinces of Zambezia and Tete in central Mozambique.

The National Institute for Disaster Management says more than 1,400 houses have been destroyed and the preliminary number of displaced families has risen to 2,000.

Search and rescue teams have been deployed to provide all possible assistance.