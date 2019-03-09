Five killed in Mozambique flooding rains

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
Go

Five killed in Mozambique flooding rains

Authorities say some victims are buried by the walls of their houses that collapsed and others have been washed away by floods while seeking for refuge.

FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Five people have died, and four others are reported missing due to intense rainfall and floods in the provinces of Zambezia and Tete in central Mozambique.

The National Institute for Disaster Management says more than 1,400 houses have been destroyed and the preliminary number of displaced families has risen to 2,000.

Authorities say some victims are buried by the walls of their houses that collapsed and others have been washed away by floods while seeking for refuge.

Search and rescue teams have been deployed to provide all possible assistance.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA