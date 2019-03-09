Eureka: Development of 'whites only' town in limbo
The town's magistrates court this week ruled in favour of the Kammiesberg Municipality's application to halt further construction at the site.
CAPE TOWN - The development process of the so-called whites only community Eureka hangs in limbo.
The town's magistrates court this week ruled in favour of the Kammiesberg Municipality's application to halt further construction at the site.
Founder of the community Adriaan Nieuwoudt made 1,000 square metre plots available exclusive for white South Africans wanting to fight against what he calls “the uprooting of the white race”.
The municipality's attorney David van Niekerk says no approval has been given by local authorities for the construction to go ahead.
“The court judgment states that any person who acts on behalf of the owner or with the owner’s consent is continuing with further unlawful construction of any building or property.”
Van Niekerk says the second part of the court application still needs to be heard, with the municipality seeking to remove of the buildings.
“With agricultural land you need to comply with building standards and processes. You must also apply to the minister of agriculture for some division of the land.”
It's understood at least 20 families already live on demarcated sections of the three-and-half hectare plot.
On his Facebook page, Nieuwoudt declared that the Eureka Movement of South Africa will not accept assistance from the municipality or any other organisation.
He further elaborated that residents will generate their own electricity and desalinate water.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
