EC police strongly condemn mob killings

CAPE TOWN - The murder of a man whose body was discovered in the bushes in a Port Elizabeth community is suspected to have been a mob killing.

The victim’s body was found dumped in the area earlier this week.

Police say while the exact motive is still under investigation, they strongly believe the man’s murder came from community members taking justice into their own hands.

The police’s Andre Beetge said: “Police strongly condemn these killings and the community must refrain from taking the law into their own hands. Those who take part in vigilante killings immediately become killers themselves.”

