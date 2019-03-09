DA says it 'will win Gauteng' in 2019 election
Provincial chairperson Michael Moriaty says they’ve proven their track record as the local government of Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng says it’s gearing up to become the next provincial government in Gauteng after the 8 May general elections.
On Saturday morning, provincial chairperson Michael Moriaty told supporters they've proven their track record as the local government of Johannesburg.
The party launched its provincial election manifesto at the Sausville Arena in Pretoria. The arena was filled by enthusiastic supporters. The DA told its members that the ANC’s time is up in the province.
“It’s not only in Gauteng. They said we couldn’t win in Johannesburg, but we did. They say we won’t win in Gauteng, but we will,” Moriaty told supporters.
Among the main speakers expected today is premier candidate and former Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga, who will outline a plan for Gauteng. Party leader Mmusi Maimane is also expected to make an appearance.
#DAManifestoGP leader Mmusi Maimane is here. pic.twitter.com/GWWL0wNjtB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2019
#DAManifestoGP the Sausville Arean is filled to capacity in Pretoria where Solly Msimanga is s expected to address. Mmusi Maimane also expected to make appearance. BD pic.twitter.com/BzXqAIAmzB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2019
#DAManifestoGP some of the issues the DA says it will undertake and fight. BD pic.twitter.com/MtlwYnJAq1— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Politics
-
'Trust Us': IFP says not in the business of making empty promises
-
If Twitter followers translated into votes, Julius Malema would be president
-
How Cyril Ramaphosa fared in his last Parly Q&A session
-
Ramaphosa: War room never got close to financial machinations at Eskom
-
Ramaphosa refuses to reveal son’s earnings from Bosasa contract
-
Saths Cooper ‘unaware’ of evidence showing Ramaphosa was a sellout
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.