DA says it 'will win Gauteng' in 2019 election

Provincial chairperson Michael Moriaty says they’ve proven their track record as the local government of Johannesburg.

Democratic Alliance supporters seen at the Sausville Arena on 9 March 2019. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
Democratic Alliance supporters seen at the Sausville Arena on 9 March 2019. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng says it’s gearing up to become the next provincial government in Gauteng after the 8 May general elections.

On Saturday morning, provincial chairperson Michael Moriaty told supporters they've proven their track record as the local government of Johannesburg.

The party launched its provincial election manifesto at the Sausville Arena in Pretoria. The arena was filled by enthusiastic supporters. The DA told its members that the ANC’s time is up in the province.

“It’s not only in Gauteng. They said we couldn’t win in Johannesburg, but we did. They say we won’t win in Gauteng, but we will,” Moriaty told supporters.

Among the main speakers expected today is premier candidate and former Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga, who will outline a plan for Gauteng. Party leader Mmusi Maimane is also expected to make an appearance.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

