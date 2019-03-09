Popular Topics
CT Cycle Tour veteran says still gets jitters as he lines up for 41st ride

Stephen Stefano (55) and his 81-year-old former boss who is also doing the Tour are two of six others who've completed all 40 previous rides.

Veteran Cape Town Cycle Tour rider Stephen Stefano riding through Chapman's Peak during the 2013 edition of the ride. Picture: Supplied
Veteran Cape Town Cycle Tour rider Stephen Stefano riding through Chapman's Peak during the 2013 edition of the ride. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A Durbanville man who will be participating in his 41st Cape Town Cycle Tour on Sunday says that cycling has opened up many doors for him.

Stephen Stefano (55), who has been pedalling since the tour started in 1978, says that the tour granted him his very first job in 1986.

The civil engineer will be reunited with his previous boss Louis de Waal who hired him on the merit of completing eight of the events at the time.

Stefano and his 81-year-old former boss are two of six others who've completed all 40 previous tours.

"The man who employed me is 81. His company saw my CV and at the bottom I wrote that I'd achieved eight Argus Tours. He's riding his 41st Tour, so there again cycling opened that door."

He says that he started at the age of thirteen and while he still gets pre-tour jitters, he is not planning on stopping anytime soon.

Stefano shares some tips for other cyclists.

"I keep my bike in tip-top condition, preventative maintenance is a huge factor. Also ride within your ability; some years I did push it and I got pretty dizzy but then I realised that you don't have to blast a time."

He adds that he'll be joined by his son, who will be attemtping to complete his 11th tour this weekend.

LISTEN: How to ride the Cape Town Cycle Tour

