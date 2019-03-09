Cops continue hunt for suspects after man shot, killed in Khayelitsha

The victim was shot and killed opposite the Khayelitsha fire station on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Police are still on the lookout for suspects in connection with the murder of a Khayelitsha man.

The motive for the killing is still unknown.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “Circumstances surrounding the shooting incident opposite the fire station in Khayelitsha were a 39-year-old man was murdered is under investigation. Cases of murder and car-jacking have been opened for further investigation. No suspects have been arrested.”

