Clinical Bulls dispatch Sharks

JOHANNESBURG - The Bulls produced a clinical display of rugby to smash the visiting Sharks 37-14 at Loftus on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulls continued their impressive start to the season, especially against their local counterparts and produced yet another display of tactically brilliant rugby.

Their suffocating and accurate kicking game ensured that the Sharks couldn’t have any possession of the ball in the first half as they stormed to a 19-0 lead at half time. In that half, the home side scored a beautifully worked set piece try by Springboks centre Jesse Kriel who followed up in a nice support line on Cornell Hendricks before dotting down.

Handre Pollard kicked four penalties in that half, punishing the Sharks for their ill-discipline.

The visitors started the second half on a great note when they scored with just over a minute in the clock. Young flanker Wiaan Vosloo forced a turnover on the Bulls 22 meter and centre Jeremy Ward went over for the first points of the afternoon for the Sharks. Barely a minute later the bulls hit back through highflying Rosco Specman who scored after a brilliant break in midfield from Hanro Liebenberg, the third try in the season for the former South African Sevens star.

The Sharks weren’t about to go down without a fight as another period of pressure from the visitors resulted in a try, this time from Bok flanker Jean-Luc du Preez.

That was the last bit of joy the Sharks tasted as Pollard banged over a drop goal before Specman completed his brace right on the stroke of full time as the home side ran out 37-14 victors.