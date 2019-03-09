Popular Topics
City Power system ‘stabilised’ following massive power outage

Some areas in Sandton, Randburg and Midrand were left in the dark on Friday after power supply was cut without notice.

FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - City Power says its system has stabilised following power outages that affected several suburbs in Johannesburg.

Some areas in Sandton, Randburg and Midrand were left in the dark on Friday after power supply was cut without notice.

The outages were because of an error in the maintenance procedure that affected 20 substations feeding electricity to 20 suburbs.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says, “The system has stabilised following a huge outage that happened on Friday. We have our technicians and operators on standby to ensure that should there be any after effects, we attend to those.”

Timeline

