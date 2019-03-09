City Power system ‘stabilised’ following massive power outage

-
City Power system ‘stabilised’ following massive power outageBusiness
-
Maimane accuses ANC of not having plan to address issues facing SAPolitics
-
US NGO takes aim at Malema for Karima Brown tweetPolitics
-
UK won't accept Brexit deal that puts union at risk - PM's party chairmanWorld
-
Cops continue hunt for suspects after man shot, killed in KhayelitshaLocal
-
Japanese woman (116) confirmed as world’s oldest personWorld
Popular Topics
-
City Power system ‘stabilised’ following massive power outageBusiness
-
Maimane accuses ANC of not having plan to address issues facing SAPolitics
-
US NGO takes aim at Malema for Karima Brown tweetPolitics
-
Cops continue hunt for suspects after man shot, killed in KhayelitshaLocal
-
SANDF engineers deployed for construction of Matatiele bridgeLocal
-
3 killed, 2 hospitalised after car crashes into tree in KrugersdorpLocal
Popular Topics
-
US NGO takes aim at Malema for Karima Brown tweetPolitics
-
DA says it 'will win Gauteng' in 2019 electionPolitics
-
'Trust Us': IFP says not in the business of making empty promisesPolitics
-
If Twitter followers translated into votes, Julius Malema would be presidentPolitics
-
How Cyril Ramaphosa fared in his last Parly Q&A sessionPolitics
-
Ramaphosa: War room never got close to financial machinations at EskomPolitics
-
OPINION: The ugly side of the MDC revealedOpinion
-
OPINION: On Karima Brown, the EFF and the fallacy of a 'just-world'Opinion
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in AfricaOpinion
-
OPINION: Consistency key for Pollard in important World Cup yearOpinion
-
OPINION: South Africa is failing the rights of children to education and healthOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Women's football isn't new. So why is Banyana still undervalued?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
City Power system ‘stabilised’ following massive power outageBusiness
-
Transnet probes alleged misconduct of suspended executivesBusiness
-
Fishing industry warns of consequences if govt blunders rights allocationsBusiness
-
4 Transnet execs hit with precautionary suspensionBusiness
-
More evidence surfaces on Eskom’s unlawful pre-payment to TegetaBusiness
-
Sri Lanka raises $2.4bn as IMF extends bailoutBusiness
Popular Topics
-
R. Kelly’s accuser prepared to testify against him in courtLifestyle
-
Mel B gives ‘explosive’ interview about Stephen Belafonte divorceLifestyle
-
Sir Elton John set to release his first autobiographyLifestyle
-
US grand jury indicts Jussie Smollet for alleged hate attack hoaxLifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday, 8 March 2019Lifestyle
-
On Women's Day, Meghan hopes for feminist royal babyLifestyle
-
Ricky Gervais on a mission to defend free speechLifestyle
-
OPINION: I once had Luke Perry hairOpinion
-
Learners warned against using performance-enhancing drugsLocal
-
Serena backs US women in soccer gender discrimination lawsuitSport
-
Chelsea ready to take top-four fight down to the wire - SarriSport
-
Crusaders put nine tries on Chiefs, Ioane bags for BluesSport
-
Serena out-guns Azarenka to reach Indian Wells 3rdSport
-
Sala deal highlights problems of regulating player representativesSport
-
Top women's soccer players sue US Soccer for gender discriminationSport
Popular Topics
-
Mpumalanga police shoot man after he attacks former school with bricksLocal
-
On The Couch: UWC's Lubelo Scott chats life in prison, Varsity Cup & moreSport
-
EXCLUSIVE: Coligny murder: 'I'd have been happy with life sentences for killers'Local
-
Father of slain Coligny teen: I’m not happy with the sentencesLocal
-
3 reasons fuel prices increase, how it affects youLocal
-
Coligny murder: 'Your actions that day were disgraceful'Local
-
Killed over sunflowers: A look back at the Coligny caseLocal
-
Dros rape accused to go on trial in SeptemberLocal
-
How Eskom's illegal electricity syndicates operateLocal
-
Eskom tariff hikes will further increase municipal debts, says SalgaLocal
-
How Cyril Ramaphosa fared in his last Parly Q&A sessionPolitics
-
Icosa 'sick & tired' of Mandelas, wants CT airport named after KrotoaLocal
-
Adam Habib: Early reflections on Fees Must Fall were a crude caricatureLocal
-
Bheki and Linah Ngcobo open up about their beautiful love storyLifestyle
-
What kind of tax are religious institutions required to pay?Local
-
How SAA pilot William Chandler was caught out after 25 yearsLocal
-
Not so sweet: Sugar tax is 'negatively impacting' industryBusiness
-
Former R Kelly protégé Sparkle opens up on sex abuse claimsLifestyle
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 22°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
City Power system ‘stabilised’ following massive power outage
Some areas in Sandton, Randburg and Midrand were left in the dark on Friday after power supply was cut without notice.
JOHANNESBURG - City Power says its system has stabilised following power outages that affected several suburbs in Johannesburg.
Some areas in Sandton, Randburg and Midrand were left in the dark on Friday after power supply was cut without notice.
The outages were because of an error in the maintenance procedure that affected 20 substations feeding electricity to 20 suburbs.
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says, “The system has stabilised following a huge outage that happened on Friday. We have our technicians and operators on standby to ensure that should there be any after effects, we attend to those.”
Timeline
-
City Power working to restore power to Fordsburg, Mayfair after outages2 days ago
-
Alex fire started before pylon collapse – City Power3 days ago
-
Replacing collapsed power pylon to cost up to R5m, City of Joburg estimates3 days ago
-
Alexandra residents rebuild homes in wake of fire caused by pylon collapse3 days ago
More in Business
-
Bidvest team to assist Karoo National Park in search for missing lion10 minutes ago
-
Transnet probes alleged misconduct of suspended executives5 hours ago
-
Fishing industry warns of consequences if govt blunders rights allocations19 hours ago
-
4 Transnet execs hit with precautionary suspension19 hours ago
-
More evidence surfaces on Eskom’s unlawful pre-payment to Tegeta21 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka raises $2.4bn as IMF extends bailout23 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.