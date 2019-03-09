-
Cele: ‘Police have 24 hours to arrest remaining suspects in Khwinana’s murder’
The star of the SA-hit film ‘Matwetwe’ was stabbed and killed during a robbery in Pretoria last week.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele says police have 24 hours to arrest the two remaining suspects identified in connection with the murder of actor Sibusiso Khwinana.
Cele was speaking at Khwinana’s funeral in Soshanguve on Saturday.
He confirmed that one suspect has been arrested and will appear in court on Monday.
The star of the SA-hit film “Matwetwe” was stabbed and killed during a robbery in Pretoria last week.
Cele said police would not rest until the remaining suspects are handcuffed.
“We’re chasing two [suspects] and, as police, we have a 74-hour turnaround period and it’s now running out. We’re giving these two at least 24 hours. The one that was arrested will appear in court on Monday.”
