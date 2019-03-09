Popular Topics
Bo-Kaap heritage zone project is ‘democracy at work’

The public participation process into the matter has seen the majority of comments received by the City of Cape Town come out in support of the HPOZ.

FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
40 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A process to include the Bo-Kaap in a Heritage Protection Overlay Zone (HPOZ) is moving swiftly.

The public participation process into the matter has seen the majority of comments received by the City of Cape Town come out in support of the HPOZ.

By including the historic neighbourhood in this zone, property developers will need to go through more red tape when applying for approval for a proposed development.

City officials will need to check the potential impact of a proposed development on the heritage of the area.

Mayco member for spatial planning Marian Nieuwoudt says the report on the public participation process will be tabled before council before the end of this month, if all goes as planned.

“The community participation can only be described as democracy at work. The city has received 2298 comments of which 2271 fully supported the proposed HPOZ.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

