Bidvest team to assist Karoo National Park in search for missing lion
Bidvest Protea Coin says it has one of only two choppers in the country fitted with forward-looking infrared or thermal imaging infrared cameras.
CAPE TOWN - A security solutions provider team will assist with the ongoing search for the lion which escaped from Karoo National Park near Beaufort West on Saturday.
The lion escaped from the park on 15 February.
Bidvest Protea Coin said it has one of only two choppers in the country fitted with forward-looking infrared or thermal imaging infrared cameras.
This allows the search team to pick up heat signatures on the ground over a radius of 10 kilometres when flying at night.
South African National Parks (SANParks) said the Bidvest team also has a tracker on board, who will assist the team on the ground.
SANParks added that their team picked up the lion’s spoor about 110km in a north-westerly direction from the park on Friday.
SANParks spokesperson Reynold Thakhuli says, “We’ve briefed them [Bidvest Protea Coin] in terms of the situation and they are bringing hi-tech equipment to assist us, and a drone to help us especially at night. We’re quite grateful to that Bidvest Protea Coin came to the party, we know that this is not their frontier.”
WATCH: Karoo lion still on the prowl
