Another teen arrested for Thoriso Themane’s murder

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested a tenth suspect in connection with the Thoriso Themane murder case.

The 13-year-old suspect will join other three adults and seven minors who are charged with Themane's killing.

The 28-year-old's death sparked outrage after a video showing a group of high school pupils assaulting him in flora park in Polokwane went viral.

Themane sustained fatal wounds and was laid to rest a week ago.

The police’s Moltafela Mojapelo said: “The latest one arrested will appear on Monday 11 March and will likely join the others on Thursday 14 March. Remember the three adults arrested will appear on Monday 11 March for a formal bail application.”

