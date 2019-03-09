All systems go for IFP election manifesto launch
The theme for the IFP going into this election is ‘Trust Us’ where voters are being urged to judge the party on its track record in service delivery.
CHATSWORTH - It’s all systems go for the Inkatha Freedom Party’s (IFP) manifesto launch, with over 20,000 supporters expected to arrive at the Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday morning.
Party president Mangosuthu Buthelezi has continued with his build-up activities and has visited the Bangladesh market in Chatsworth on Saturday afternoon.
#IFPManifesto A few elderly women here are excited to see the IFP leader at the Bangladesh market here in Chatsworth.ZN pic.twitter.com/I6ws1oT6YY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2019
Buthelezi has continued with his charm offensive, this time in the Chatsworth community where he visited the shopping centre nearby and a local market.
This man, who sells fresh produce at the Bangladesh market here in Chatsworth, says if he had a choice between the African National Congress (ANC) and IFP, he would choose the latter.
“Between the ANC and IFP, I would vote for the IFP.”
The official program for Sunday’s manifesto launch will begin at midday at the Chatsworth stadium.
Today in Westcliff, Durban - IFP President Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi MP did a walkabout with supporters and activists and encouraged residents of Westcliff to attend our Manifesto Launch tomorrow!— Inkatha Freedom Party (@IFPinParliament) March 9, 2019
✊🏿🇿🇦💚 #TrustUs #IFPManifesto pic.twitter.com/WqvPobW0GC
