7 killed on Western Cape roads over weekend

Among those were two drivers and one motorcyclist, while the rest were pedestrians and passengers.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
Kaylynn Palm one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Traffic Department says seven people have died on the province’s roads, so far, this weekend.

Among those were two drivers and one motorcyclist, while the rest were pedestrians and passengers.

At least 520 motorists were tested for alcohol.

Spokesperson Kenny Africa says nine inebriated motorists have been arrested.

“The highest reading recorded was four times over the legal limit in Knysna. We also tested the speed of several motor vehicles since the start of the weekend and prosecuted 106 drivers for exceeding different speed limits.”

Meanwhile, Cape Town police have arrested five men on charges of armed robbery and for the possession and pointing a firearm at an officer on the N2.

Members of the national intervention unit received information about the whereabouts of the five criminals on Friday.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said: “Our members fired two shots in the direction of the vehicle, causing it to stop. The five suspects, aged between 31 and 45, were arrested and taken to Woodstock police station.”

