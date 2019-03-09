3 killed, 2 hospitalised after car crashes into tree in Krugersdorp

ER24 paramedics say the three victims were declared dead on the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - Three people were killed and two others sustained serious injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree in Krugersdorp.

The driver and the only passenger who survived have been rushed to hospital where they are receiving treatment for their injuries.

ER24’s Werner Vermaak said an investigation was launched.

“When paramedics arrived on scene at Voortrekker Road, they found a car had collided with a tree. Three people were found with fatal injuries. Two other people sustained serious injuries. One was airlifted to hospital while the other was transported by an ambulance.”

