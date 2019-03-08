Popular Topics
Zondo Commission to resume with more testimony from Eskom officials

Eskom’s Gert Opperman and Johann Bester will take the stand this morning.

FILE: Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo presides over proceedings of day two of the state capture commission of inquiry on 21 August 2018. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
FILE: Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo presides over proceedings of day two of the state capture commission of inquiry on 21 August 2018. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission is expected to resume on Friday morning with more testimony from Eskom officials.

The inquiry has been hearing evidence on the corruption and mismanagement at the power utility for three weeks now.

Eskom’s Gert Opperman and Johann Bester will take the stand this morning.

So far, the state capture commission has heard evidence from how consultancy firms McKinsey and Trillian were paid for work they did not do, to the controversial R659 million pre-payment Eskom paid to Gupta-owned Tegeta.

This week, Eskom’s Snehel Nagar admitted that the pre-payment was unwarranted, dodgy, unbudgeted for and was done without following the normal procurement processes.

The power utility’s treasurer, Andre Pillay, also told the commission that Eskom’s former acting CEO Sean Maritz used different tactics to intimidate him into supporting a R25 billion loan for Eskom from the Chinese asset management company Huarong, a deal that he says burdened Eskom instead of helping it.

Gert Opperman and Johann Bester are expected to reveal more dodgy deals Eskom got into.

