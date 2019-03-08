Zondo Commission to resume with more testimony from Eskom officials
Eskom’s Gert Opperman and Johann Bester will take the stand this morning.
JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission is expected to resume on Friday morning with more testimony from Eskom officials.
The inquiry has been hearing evidence on the corruption and mismanagement at the power utility for three weeks now.
So far, the state capture commission has heard evidence from how consultancy firms McKinsey and Trillian were paid for work they did not do, to the controversial R659 million pre-payment Eskom paid to Gupta-owned Tegeta.
This week, Eskom’s Snehel Nagar admitted that the pre-payment was unwarranted, dodgy, unbudgeted for and was done without following the normal procurement processes.
The power utility’s treasurer, Andre Pillay, also told the commission that Eskom’s former acting CEO Sean Maritz used different tactics to intimidate him into supporting a R25 billion loan for Eskom from the Chinese asset management company Huarong, a deal that he says burdened Eskom instead of helping it.
Gert Opperman and Johann Bester are expected to reveal more dodgy deals Eskom got into.
