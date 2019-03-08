Workers threaten to resume strike at Krugersdorp hospital if wages deducted

Employees returned to work on Thursday despite no agreement on the no work, no pay principle.

JOHANNESBURG - Workers at the Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital in Krugersdorp say if their salaries are deducted for the days they were on strike, they will resume their demonstration.

The hospital’s CEO Patrick Sofohlo said that services were back to normal.

“All services have been restored and the hospital is now back to normal operations. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who gave support to the institution while we were in this crisis situation.”

Nurses and admin staff downed tools last Friday, demanding better working conditions and the removal of management over allegations of nepotism and corruption.

On Monday, hospital management conceded to most of the workers’ demands, saying they would fix the canteen, improve working conditions and hire more staff.

But the strike continued because management was not willing to back down on the demands for a full salary despite having been off duty for a number of days.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu)’s Tshepo Mokherenyana said the union had escalated the matter.

“We met with management and agreed that the issues of no work, no pay will be escalated to the office of the [Health] MEC.”

The strike forced the hospital to turn away patients and discharge others due to a lack of adequate staff.

