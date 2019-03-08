Workers threaten to resume strike at Krugersdorp hospital if wages deducted
Employees returned to work on Thursday despite no agreement on the no work, no pay principle.
JOHANNESBURG - Workers at the Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital in Krugersdorp say if their salaries are deducted for the days they were on strike, they will resume their demonstration.
Employees returned to work on Thursday despite no agreement on the no work, no pay principle.
The hospital’s CEO Patrick Sofohlo said that services were back to normal.
“All services have been restored and the hospital is now back to normal operations. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who gave support to the institution while we were in this crisis situation.”
Nurses and admin staff downed tools last Friday, demanding better working conditions and the removal of management over allegations of nepotism and corruption.
On Monday, hospital management conceded to most of the workers’ demands, saying they would fix the canteen, improve working conditions and hire more staff.
But the strike continued because management was not willing to back down on the demands for a full salary despite having been off duty for a number of days.
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu)’s Tshepo Mokherenyana said the union had escalated the matter.
“We met with management and agreed that the issues of no work, no pay will be escalated to the office of the [Health] MEC.”
The strike forced the hospital to turn away patients and discharge others due to a lack of adequate staff.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Concerns raised of impact on business after Nersa approves Eskom tariff hikes
-
The 'bragging' killer: Who is Ferdi Barnard?
-
Ramaphosa refuses to reveal son’s earnings from Bosasa contract
-
Self-proclaimed Khoisan king wants to stop May elections
-
Govt forges ahead with downgrading SA Embassy in Israel - Ramaphosa
-
Ramaphosa: MPs should take load shedding seriously
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.