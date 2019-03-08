-
'Whites-only' town an attempt to 'curb uprooting of white people', say founders
Founding members of a Northern Cape area exclusively for white people describe the community as a safe haven.
CAPE TOWN - Founding members of a Northern Cape area exclusively for white people, describe the community as a safe haven.
The enclave, named Eureka, has taken shape outside the town of Garies, along the N7.
It has generated large scale reaction on social media, as organisers defend their move as an attempt to curb what they call the uprooting of white people.
To avoid the white race from going extinct, Adriaan Nieuwoudt has established Eureka in Namaqualand, a community exclusively for white South Africans.
He's made 1,000 square metre plots available for people wanting to live there away from the rest of the country.
Nieuwoudt claims nation building initially started out as a good thing but is now taking place at the expense of white South Africans.
"If we look at all the political incitement for political gain against the white race on a daily basis, who can guarantee that this type of genocide that is busy playing out will not get out of hand?"
Nieuwoudt says he's not trying to divide the nation but wants to offer an alternative.
