WCED still to place 3,900 pupils in schools
Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said the department was going to have to put catch-up plans in place for learners who are not in school.
CAPE TOWN - Months after the start of the 2019 academic year about 3,900 pupils in the Cape still haven’t seen the inside of a classroom.
The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said it was doing everything possible to find space for the pupils.
Learners that have not been placed are between grade one to 12.
The department said it had been placing learners in schools for months and continued to do so.
“We are doing whatever is possible but schools are starting to say no we are not going to be taking any extra learners. We are even forcing schools to take learners in some cases where we are sure that they could take a few extra numbers.”
Schafer added that while they were to address the problem, her department doesn’t have enough funding to build new schools.
“We were given R298 million for education infrastructure grant to build more facilities in schools over three years, and the national government cut it by R250 million leaving us R48 million for three years, which is not even enough to build even one school.”
