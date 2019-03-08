WCED given ultimatum to respond to concerns around Parkwood schools

On Thursday, the concerned parents and community of Parkwood Estate movement shut down three primary schools - Parkwood, Hyde Park and Montagu's Gift - saying that the schools are in a parlous state.

CAPE TOWN - A group of Parkwood residents is giving the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) a week to respond to concerns around three primary schools in the area.

Parents, residents and learners protested outside Parkwood Primary yesterday, calling for the school along with two others to be redesigned and rebuilt.

Community leader Paul Phillips says learners' safety is at risk.

"We need a collective steering committee to be established, not only consisting of educators and the governing body, to oversee the design and also for the department to note what are the genuine concerns."

He claims the three schools are falling apart.

The Western Cape Education Department's Bronagh Hammond.

"The WCED has long term plans for the area, including the replacement of schools."