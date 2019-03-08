Uitzig Secondary SGB head to ConCourt to keep school open
The Supreme Court last week dismissed an appeal against the closure of the school, situated near Ravensmead.
CAPE TOWN - Members of the Uitzig Secondary School governing body (SGB) have decided they will now head to the Constitutional Court, as they continue their fight to keep the institution's doors open.
* READ: SCA's decision on Uitzig School a travesty of justice says Cosatu.
The Western Cape High Court previously ruled Education MEC Debbie Schafer's decision to close the school in 2017 was lawful.
Schafer decided to close Uitzig Secondary School due to decreasing learner numbers, the state of disrepair of the main building and relentless vandalism and theft.
The department arranged for learners to be placed at other schools, like Ravensmead High School, just under a kilometre from Uitzig.
But this angered former learners, their parents and the school governing body who have been insisting that a new school be built on the existing premises.
SGB chairperson Jack Claassen said: “We feel very upset about the outcome of the Supreme Court, we decided to go to the Constitutional Court and the school must be opened because exams start on Monday.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
