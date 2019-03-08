'Trust Us': IFP says not in the business of making empty promises

The theme of the party’s manifesto ahead of the polls is 'Trust Us', with a call for citizens to judge the IFP on its track record.

JOHANNESBURG - Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi said his party won’t be promising South Africans an overnight land of milk and honey when it unveils its elections manifesto at the Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday.

The theme of the fourth largest opposition party in the country’s manifesto ahead of the polls is 'Trust Us', with a call for citizens to judge the IFP on its track record.

Selfies have been the order of the day as Buthelezi walked through Mega City Mall in Umlazi in preparation for the party’s manifesto launch on Sunday.

#IFPManifesto Buthelezi is now moving through the Umlazi Taxi rank. ZN pic.twitter.com/trXa7azR9r — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 8, 2019

#IFPManifesto Selfies are the order of the day with the IFP leader. ZN pic.twitter.com/tG11vf2NVM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 8, 2019

Buthelezi said his party’s main call is to be judged on how it served the people of KwaZulu-Natal and the country as a whole.

“We are saying trust us so that there can be no Eldorado overnight. Judge us on the experience that we have. We have served the people of this province and South Africa as well.”

Build up activities will continue on Saturday at the Westcliff shopping centre in Chatsworth.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)