'Trust Us': IFP says not in the business of making empty promises

The theme of the party’s manifesto ahead of the polls is 'Trust Us', with a call for citizens to judge the IFP on its track record.

IFP leader Mongosuthu Buthelezi takes a selfie at Mega City Mall in Umlazi on 3 March 2019. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi said his party won’t be promising South Africans an overnight land of milk and honey when it unveils its elections manifesto at the Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday.

The theme of the fourth largest opposition party in the country’s manifesto ahead of the polls is 'Trust Us', with a call for citizens to judge the IFP on its track record.

Selfies have been the order of the day as Buthelezi walked through Mega City Mall in Umlazi in preparation for the party’s manifesto launch on Sunday.

Buthelezi said his party’s main call is to be judged on how it served the people of KwaZulu-Natal and the country as a whole.

“We are saying trust us so that there can be no Eldorado overnight. Judge us on the experience that we have. We have served the people of this province and South Africa as well.”

Build up activities will continue on Saturday at the Westcliff shopping centre in Chatsworth.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

