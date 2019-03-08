Team Dimension Data duo aim to shake up CT Cycle Tour

Nicholas Dlamini and Stefan de Bod are used to races in excess of 200km but the 109km Cycle Tour is not something they are necessarily accustomed to.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s only world tour cycling team will have two local riders taking part in the Cape Town Cycle Tour.

Both Nicholas Dlamini and Stefan de Bod, both from Cape Town, have been pushed to the pro squad of the Team Dimension Data and will be competing in some of the world’s biggest races this year.

De Bod said: “Nick and I grew up in Cape Town. I’m from Stellenbosch. We train around here, so it’s nice to do the Cycle Tour, it’s very special for us.”

On Sunday, the duo will look to spoil the party for the usual contenders such as Nolan Hoffman and Clint Hendricks, joked Dlamini.

“Yeah, we’re there to spoil everything on Sunday and to break it into pieces, I’m joking. We want to have fun, and to win would be nice. The race itself doesn’t really suit Stefan and me because Suikerbossie (climb) is quite far to the finish. We’re going to need that wind, the harder the race, the better for us.”

Therefore, De Bod is cautious about not having big expectations, knowing how strong the competition will be.

“We are doing Cape Town Cycle Tour to win but it’s not the specific goal. The goal is to race and to enjoy it. We want to have it hard. If the wind is there, it will be harder but like I said that’s not the ultimate goal, but it will be nice to win.”

The 23-year-old De Bod said riders in South Africa try their best to peak the Cycle Tour.

“They call it South African World Championships because all the South Africans are on top form and everyone wants to win it. So, everyone is motivated. It won’t be easy and it’s never easy to win the Cape Town Cycle Tour.”