'Stay away from me': Babes says Mampintsha has her Instagram password
On Friday morning, Babes Wodumo took to her Instagram account to reveal that Mampintsha has her Instagram and iCloud password and that she will report the matter to the investigating officer handling their case.
JOHANNESBURG - Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane has accused Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo of using his access to her Instagram account to comment on his own posts, something she has said is another form of abuse.
Maphumulo was arrested and released on bail this week after being filmed on a live video assaulting Simelane in their bedroom in the early hours of Monday morning.
The pair have since separated, with Maphumulo alleging that he is the one who was initially abused in their seven-year relationship.
On Friday morning, Simelane took to her Instagram account to reveal that he has her Instagram and iCloud password and that she will report the matter to the investigating officer handling their case.
"Mampintsha PLEASE stay away from me. Let us fight Abuse. Together we can [sic]," she wrote.
Greetings everyone. I would like to put it on record that Mampintsha is using my Instagram account, without my consent, to comment on his statuses. He has my password including that of iCloud so he has access to my accounts. He posts to his account then logs into mine log to comment. Thats another type of abuse, which we will report to the investigating officer handling our case that is currently before the courts. Mampintsha PLEASE stay away from me. Let us fight Abuse Together we can
