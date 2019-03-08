'Stay away from me': Babes says Mampintsha has her Instagram password

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

'Stay away from me': Babes says Mampintsha has her Instagram password

On Friday morning, Babes Wodumo took to her Instagram account to reveal that Mampintsha has her Instagram and iCloud password and that she will report the matter to the investigating officer handling their case.

Former couple Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo and Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane. Picture: @MampintshaNUZ/Twitter.
Former couple Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo and Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane. Picture: @MampintshaNUZ/Twitter.
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane has accused Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo of using his access to her Instagram account to comment on his own posts, something she has said is another form of abuse.

Maphumulo was arrested and released on bail this week after being filmed on a live video assaulting Simelane in their bedroom in the early hours of Monday morning.

The pair have since separated, with Maphumulo alleging that he is the one who was initially abused in their seven-year relationship.

On Friday morning, Simelane took to her Instagram account to reveal that he has her Instagram and iCloud password and that she will report the matter to the investigating officer handling their case.

"Mampintsha PLEASE stay away from me. Let us fight Abuse. Together we can [sic]," she wrote.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA