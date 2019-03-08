'Stay away from me': Babes says Mampintsha has her Instagram password

JOHANNESBURG - Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane has accused Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo of using his access to her Instagram account to comment on his own posts, something she has said is another form of abuse.

Maphumulo was arrested and released on bail this week after being filmed on a live video assaulting Simelane in their bedroom in the early hours of Monday morning.

The pair have since separated, with Maphumulo alleging that he is the one who was initially abused in their seven-year relationship.

On Friday morning, Simelane took to her Instagram account to reveal that he has her Instagram and iCloud password and that she will report the matter to the investigating officer handling their case.

"Mampintsha PLEASE stay away from me. Let us fight Abuse. Together we can [sic]," she wrote.