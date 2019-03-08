Several northern JHB suburbs hit by power outage

Residents from Sandown, Morningside, Bryanston and Randburg just to name a few said their electricity was cut on Friday without any warning.

JOHANNESBURG - Several northern Johannesburg suburbs have been hit by a power outage.

Residents from Sandown, Morningside, Bryanston and Randburg just to name a few said their electricity was cut on Friday without any warning.

According to Eskom's website the utility is not currently load shedding.

NOTICE: Eskom is aware of a major power outage that affects large parts of Midrand, Sandton and several areas in the Northern suburbs of Joburg. Eskom technicians are on site to determine the cause of the outage. No estimated time of restoration at this stage. More info to follow — Eskom Spokesperson (@KhuluPhasiwe) March 8, 2019

City Power said it's unable to say what’s led to the blackouts and it’s in the process of deploying its technical teams to look into the situation.

City Power's Isaac Mangena said they are working to restore supply soon.

“We are aware of the outages reported in most parts of Johannesburg. We are not sure what the cause is and we have dispatched a team to find out what the cause is.”

(Edited by Mihlali Nstabo)