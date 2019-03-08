Popular Topics
Senzo Meyiwa murder: Police competency in spotlight 4 years later

Zamokuhle Mbatha was apprehended just three days after the soccer star, Senzo Meyiwa, was shot and killed in Vosloorus in 2014.

FILE: Bafana Bafana & Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead on 26 October 2014. Picture: facebook.com
41 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The wrongful arrest of a man in connection with the high profile Senzo Meyiwa murder case has brought the competency of police into sharp focus.

Zamokuhle Mbatha is suing the State after he was falsely handcuffed for Meyiwa’s killing.

Mbatha was apprehended just three days after the soccer star was shot and killed in Vosloorus in 2014.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) dropped the case after finding discrepancies, inconsistencies and contradictions in the evidence.

Criminal law expert William Booth said the case showed that police are too quick to make arrests before undertaking all the necessary investigations.

“Police can’t just come and arrest you. They must have factual bases on which to do that; fact that you’ve done something that is a crime or suspected of committing a crime that’s based on proper investigation and proper statements under oath.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

