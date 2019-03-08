Sanef condems manhandling of journalist by private security in Pretoria
It's understood Reitumetse Mahope was taking pictures during a demonstration when security guards turned on him and shoved him with shields and batons.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) has condemned the manhandling of journalist Reitumetse Mahope by private security guards at a protest.
It's understood Mahope was taking pictures during the demonstration at the Huis Davidtz Retirement Home in Pretoria on Thursday when security guards turned on him and shoved him with shields and batons.
The journalist has since laid a criminal complaint of common assault and malicious damage to property.
The forum’s Kate Skinner said companies need to educate people on the role of the media.
“What we want to do as Sanef now is to also talk to the police commissioner and say that we must expedite these cases and particularly cases which are linked to election issues because some of those election papers are particularly urgent.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
