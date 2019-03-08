SAA official reportedly suspended over William Chandler licence scandal

The ‘Mail & Guardian’ is reporting that SAA’s group head for safety faces disciplinary action for allegedly trying to conceal the matter involving the disgraced pilot William Chandler.

JOHANNESBURG - A high ranking official at South African Airways (SAA) has reportedly been suspended for helping to cover up the fact the that a pilot was flying without the proper documents for the past 25 years.

The Mail & Guardian reported on Friday that SAA’s group head for safety, Victoria Buxton, faced disciplinary action for allegedly trying to conceal the matter involving the disgraced pilot William Chandler.

While Chandler had a commercial pilot’s licence, he did not have an Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL) which is required by SAA.

Chandler made headlines last week after it was discovered he was flying without an ATPL.

M&G reported that Buxton, who investigated the incident for SAA, went to the pilot’s association instead of taking action.

It’s also alleged that Buxton may have been the one to suggest to Chandler that he resign in order to cash in his pension when it was clear that there wasn’t going to be a “cover-up.”

SAA was still investigating how Chandler managed to get away with his deception for so many years. A criminal complaint has also been laid against him.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)