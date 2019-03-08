Ramaphosa refuses to reveal son’s earnings from Bosasa contract
The president says he has nothing to hide and that the Public Protector has all the information including the value of his son’s contract for work done outside the country.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has refused to reveal in Parliament what his son Andile earned for services rendered to African Global Operations (AGO).
The company formerly known as Bosasa has been implicated in bribery and corruption allegations at the state capture commission of inquiry.
Ramaphosa told MPs on Thursday during his final question and answer session for the year that he had nothing to hide, and that the Public Protector had all the information, including the value of his son’s contract for work done outside the country.
But the Democratic Alliance (DA) accused the president of covering up and failing to account properly to Parliament.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane had a copy of Andile’s contract with AGO, but not the information he was looking for.
“I asked them how much money did your son benefit [by] from Bosasa, and they gave me a redacted version with the amounts crossed out. Now, I think the people of this country deserve to know the truth.”
Ramaphosa said this was because it was confidential company information, but that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had been given all the details, including the contract’s value.
“It’s going to be dealt with in that way – and if you care to know, there is really nothing to hide.”
But Maimane said Ramaphosa was accountable to Parliament and not the Public Protector.
