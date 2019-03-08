Police discover bodies of missing Mahikeng boys in swimming pool
It is understood that Onalenna Molehabangwe and Gontse Cholo, both 10-years-old, were allegedly kidnapped after being lured with potato chips by known people travelling in a Volkswagen Polo.
JOHANNESBURG - The bodies of two boys who were reported to have been kidnapped have been found in a swimming pool at one of the residences at Imperial Reserve in Mahikeng.
The boys were found on Thursday following an intensive search by police with the help of the community.
The suspects then allegedly grabbed and put the boys inside the boot of the vehicle and drove off with them. The children were never seen since then.
The police’s sergeant Lesedi Dingoko said a case of inquest has been opened for investigation.
“We managed to confirm that indeed the bodies belong to those boys who were reported missing on 5 March. Our provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-general Baile Motswenyane has expressed her heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
