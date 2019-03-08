Overwhelming support for Bo-Kaap heritage protection plan
Properties within this zone are more protected as additional development rules are set over and above the provisions of a base zoning.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s plan to include the Bo-Kaap in a Heritage Protection Overlay Zone (HPOZ) has received support during a public participation process.
The city received 2,298 comments of which 2,271 were in support of the HPOZ.
Properties within this zone are more protected as additional development rules are set over and above the provisions of a base zoning.
Some Bo-Kaap residents are hoping this will also prevent any more high-rise developments from being built in the area.
Mayco member for spatial planning and environment Marian Nieuwoudt said the previous public participation process only solicited less than 50 comments.
"While the officials are still busy assessing the submissions, the March meeting of the council they started to table the report for decision."
LISTEN: Bo-Kaap heritage site process a double-edged sword?
Popular in Local
-
Man arrested for attacking police, hurling bricks at Mpumalanga school
-
Mpumalanga police shoot man after he attacks former school with bricks
-
'Whites-only' town an attempt to 'curb uprooting of white people', say founders
-
Senzo Meyiwa murder: Police competency in spotlight 4 years later
-
SAA official reportedly suspended over William Chandler licence scandal
-
Several northern JHB suburbs hit by power outage
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.