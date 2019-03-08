Overwhelming support for Bo-Kaap heritage protection plan

Properties within this zone are more protected as additional development rules are set over and above the provisions of a base zoning.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s plan to include the Bo-Kaap in a Heritage Protection Overlay Zone (HPOZ) has received support during a public participation process.

The city received 2,298 comments of which 2,271 were in support of the HPOZ.

Some Bo-Kaap residents are hoping this will also prevent any more high-rise developments from being built in the area.

Mayco member for spatial planning and environment Marian Nieuwoudt said the previous public participation process only solicited less than 50 comments.

"While the officials are still busy assessing the submissions, the March meeting of the council they started to table the report for decision."

