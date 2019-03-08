OPINION: The ugly side of the MDC revealed

-
Cosatu: SCA's decision on Uitzig Secondary a travesty of justiceLocal
-
Amending Constitution for land expropriation not needed, legal expert tell MPsLocal
-
Construction on Manenberg hospital on track as govt approves budgetLocal
-
US says Zimbabwe failed to make needed political, economic changesWorld
-
Facebook's privacy move: major pivot or headfake?World
-
Nasa captures unprecedented images of supersonic shockwavesWorld
Popular Topics
-
Amending Constitution for land expropriation not needed, legal expert tell MPsLocal
-
Construction on Manenberg hospital on track as govt approves budgetLocal
-
'Stay away from me': Babes says Mampintsha has her Instagram passwordLifestyle
-
Deadline looms for two Soweto taxi associations to motivate use of routesLocal
-
WCED given ultimatum to respond to concerns around Parkwood schoolsLocal
-
SAA official reportedly suspended over William Chandler licence scandalBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Ramaphosa refuses to reveal son’s earnings from Bosasa contractPolitics
-
Saths Cooper ‘unaware’ of evidence showing Ramaphosa was a selloutPolitics
-
KZN ANC's Mabuyakhulu removed from party list of Parly candidatesPolitics
-
Ramaphosa on son's Bosasa link: 'If you care to know, there's nothing to hide'Business
-
Self-proclaimed Khoisan king wants to stop May electionsPolitics
-
ANC 'concerned' with election poll showing decline in party supportPolitics
-
OPINION: On Karima Brown, the EFF and the fallacy of a 'just-world'Opinion
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in AfricaOpinion
-
OPINION: Consistency key for Pollard in important World Cup yearOpinion
-
OPINION: South Africa is failing the rights of children to education and healthOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Women's football isn't new. So why is Banyana still undervalued?Opinion
-
OPINION: SA has officially entered election modeOpinion
Popular Topics
-
BLSA CEO says Eskom tariff hike high but utility must be fixedBusiness
-
Rand at near 9-week low; risk aversion persists on growth woesBusiness
-
Nersa receives some praise for approving Eskom tariff hikeBusiness
-
Eskom tariff hikes could see struggling mines fold, says Minerals CouncilBusiness
-
Concerns raised of impact on business after Nersa approves Eskom tariff hikesBusiness
-
Saths Cooper ‘unaware’ of evidence showing Ramaphosa was a selloutPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Researchers dispel beer before wine hangover cure adage as mythLifestyle
-
Corey Feldman: I can no longer defend Michael JacksonLifestyle
-
'Stay away from me': Babes says Mampintsha has her Instagram passwordLifestyle
-
EMI countersues Kanye West to enforce 2003 publishing agreementLifestyle
-
R. Kelly girlfriends defend superstar, deny brainwashingLifestyle
-
Taylor Swift's accused stalker arrested for breaking into her apartmentLifestyle
-
Study links e-cigarette use to heart troubleLifestyle
-
Gayle King says ‘she wasn’t scared’ during interview with R. KellyLifestyle
-
Trevor Noah is in the HouseLocal
-
Africa important for health, growth of netball, says INFSport
-
Smith, Warner omitted from Australia ODI squadSport
-
EXCLUSIVE: Xasa appoints Tyamzashe as Sascoc facilitatorSport
-
Cape Town Cycle Tour road closuresSport
-
Chelsea too strong for Kiev, Arsenal slump at RennesSport
-
UEFA opens investigation into Man City over FFPSport
Popular Topics
-
EXCLUSIVE: Coligny murder: 'I'd have been happy with life sentences for killers'Local
-
Father of slain Coligny teen: I’m not happy with the sentencesLocal
-
3 reasons fuel prices increase, how it affects youLocal
-
Coligny murder: 'Your actions that day were disgraceful'Local
-
Killed over sunflowers: A look back at the Coligny caseLocal
-
Dros rape accused to go on trial in SeptemberLocal
-
How Eskom's illegal electricity syndicates operateLocal
-
Another Life Esidimeni patient found & safe at homeLocal
-
Cele: I wish Themane's killers could see trouble they have causedLocal
-
Adam Habib: Early reflections on Fees Must Fall were a crude caricatureLocal
-
Bheki and Linah Ngcobo open up about their beautiful love storyLifestyle
-
What kind of tax are religious institutions required to pay?Local
-
How SAA pilot William Chandler was caught out after 25 yearsLocal
-
Not so sweet: Sugar tax is 'negatively impacting' industryBusiness
-
Former R Kelly protégé Sparkle opens up on sex abuse claimsLifestyle
-
Fantasy & reality: Teens, porn addiction and digital mediaLifestyle
-
Friend traumatised by Thoriso Themane’s murder in LimpopoLocal
-
How Icasa’s new regulations will affect data bundlesBusiness
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
- Fri
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
OPINION: The ugly side of the MDC revealed
Dirty politics is at play in Zimbabwe – and not just in Zanu-PF.
“Guys, can you rape this kind of woman?” asked MDC MP Job Sikhala on Twitter, next to a picture of a middle-aged woman.
The tweet – later deleted – was in response to a rape claim laid against Nelson Chamisa.
Chamisa’s supporters rose up in a chorus to defend him.
Hatred was spewed against the woman who’d accused him of rape.
But here’s the thing: the woman whose picture was plastered across Twitter and shamed by Zimbabwe’s now infamous Twitter lynch mobs wasn’t the accuser.
She just happened to have the same name. And it later turned out that the real accuser had withdrawn her report. She’s understood to be mentally ill.
But the damage had been done to the nurse who shared her identity.
The level of vitriol and hate speech made against her shocked many, coming as it did from members of a democratic party that prides itself in offering a better deal than Zanu-PF.
All this comes at a time of high tension within the party. A congress in May is widely expected to confirm Nelson Chamisa as party president. But his position is likely to be challenged by MDC secretary general Douglas Mwonzora.
Already, hate speech is being levelled against Mwonzora from MDC supporters. Top party officials, including one of the three vice presidents, Morgen Komichi, and deputy chairman, Tendai Biti, say that those contesting against Chamisa are being sponsored by Zanu-PF.
To make matters worse, the Harare youth wing of the MDC said that anyone who stands against Chamisa at the congress will be considered an “enemy” of the party. That’s the kind of wild and vicious statement we’ve come to expect from Zanu-PF youths, who only last week said they were prepared to die for President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Chamisa later tweeted that what the MDC youth wing had said was “unacceptable”.
His words were greeted with a sigh of relief by many of his more level-headed supporters. But that doesn’t change the fact that Zimbabweans expect better of a party that consistently calls out Zanu-PF’s offensive behaviour.
And – though the trolls will rise up en masse against this suggestion – why can’t we ask why opposition leaders don’t step down when they fail to win an election? That’s what opposition leaders have done in democracies elsewhere. Come to think of it, Chamisa said he’d quit politics if he lost elections last year.
The MDC should be a trend setter.
Instead, it seems to be perfecting the art of imitating Zanu-PF.
And we all know where that leads a country.
Oliver Matthews is a freelance reporter based in Zimbabwe.
Popular in Opinion
-
OPINION: On Karima Brown, the EFF and the fallacy of a 'just-world'22 hours ago
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in Africaone day ago
-
[ANALYSIS] Who is Cyril Ramaphosa? A profile of the new ANC leader443 days ago
-
OPINION: 5 things Mugabe may have got right10 days ago
-
[OPINION] What changing the ownership of Sarb will, and won’t, do193 days ago
-
OPINION: South Africa is failing the rights of children to education and health3 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.