NTA in ‘intensive talks’ with warring Soweto taxi associations
Gauteng Transport MEC Ismail Vadi has announced that the routes in question will be closed if a resolution is not reached.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) says it’s in intensive talks with two Soweto taxi associations that are fighting over routes.
Three people have died after violence erupted between the Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association (Nanduwe) and the Witwatersrand group.
Gauteng Transport MEC Ismail Vadi has since announced that the routes in question will be completely halted if a resolution is not reached.
Both associations have been tasked with making representations as to why Vadi should not close the routes.
The alliance’s Theo Malele said they’re working hard to resolve the matter by this weekend.
“We’ve been working day in and day out trying to bring the parties together. We’re certain that we’ll get some commitment.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
