No army for gang-ridden Cape Town areas, Cele reiterates

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has yet again reiterated defence force will not be deployed to gang-ridden areas in Cape Town.

Cele was in Lavender Hill on Friday to listen to the concerns of residents.

He started the morning at the Lavender Hill police basecamp followed by a walkabout, where he interacted with residents.

Residents came out of their homes and pounce on the opportunity to speak to the minister.

Top of their minds is the area’s decades-long reputation as being a hotbed for gangs.

Some said they want to see more police officers on the streets, while others are calling on the army to intervene.

“I also have kids... we live in a shack not made of bricks. They [gangs] come and shoot, the bullets go through the shacks,” one resident said.

But Cele reiterated the army will not be deployed.

“There’s a police scope, which can be increased and I’m saying the army is not there to police, it’s there to fight the enemy. It [army] is not issued with rubber bullets.”

Cele also visited the family of Rene Romans, a 13-year-old girl who was raped and murdered in 2017.

