No army for gang-ridden Cape Town areas, Cele reiterates
Residents came out of their homes and pounce on the opportunity to speak to Police Minister Bheki Cele.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has yet again reiterated defence force will not be deployed to gang-ridden areas in Cape Town.
Cele was in Lavender Hill on Friday to listen to the concerns of residents.
He started the morning at the Lavender Hill police basecamp followed by a walkabout, where he interacted with residents.
Residents came out of their homes and pounce on the opportunity to speak to the minister.
Top of their minds is the area’s decades-long reputation as being a hotbed for gangs.
Some said they want to see more police officers on the streets, while others are calling on the army to intervene.
“I also have kids... we live in a shack not made of bricks. They [gangs] come and shoot, the bullets go through the shacks,” one resident said.
But Cele reiterated the army will not be deployed.
“There’s a police scope, which can be increased and I’m saying the army is not there to police, it’s there to fight the enemy. It [army] is not issued with rubber bullets.”
Cele also visited the family of Rene Romans, a 13-year-old girl who was raped and murdered in 2017.
#CeleLavenderHill Some residents say they want to see more police officers on the streets - while others are calling on the army to intervene. KP pic.twitter.com/4i4jb55HxS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 8, 2019
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Mpumalanga police shoot man after he attacks former school with bricks
-
'Whites-only' town an attempt to 'curb uprooting of white people', say founders
-
Dutch Reformed Church's decision not to recognise gay marriages set aside
-
SAA official reportedly suspended over William Chandler licence scandal
-
1 dead, 16 injured after bus, truck collide in Limpopo
-
'Stay away from me': Babes says Mampintsha has her Instagram password
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.