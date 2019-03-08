Nasa captures unprecedented images of supersonic shockwaves
The rendezvous - at an altitude of around 30,000 feet - yielded mesmerising images of the shockwaves emanating from both planes.
WASHINGTON - The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) has captured unprecedented photos of the interaction of shockwaves from two supersonic aircraft, part of its research into developing planes that can fly faster than sound without thunderous "sonic booms".
When an aircraft crosses that threshold - around 1,225 kilometres per hour at sea level - it produces waves from the pressure it puts on the air around it, which merge to cause the ear-splitting sound.
In an intricate maneuver by "rock star" pilots at Nasa's Armstrong Flight Research Center in California, two supersonic T-38 jets flew just 30 feet apart below another plane waiting to photograph them with an advanced, high-speed camera, the agency said.
The rendezvous - at an altitude of around 30,000 feet - yielded mesmerising images of the shockwaves emanating from both planes.
With one jet flying just behind the other, "the shocks are going to be shaped differently", said Neal Smith of AerospaceComputing Inc, an engineering firm that works with Nasa, in a post on the agency's website.
"This data is really going to help us advance our understanding of how these shocks interact."
Sonic booms can be a major nuisance, capable of not just startling people on the ground but also causing damage - like shattered windows - and this has led to strong restrictions on supersonic flight over land in jurisdictions like the United States.
The ability to capture such detailed images of shockwaves will be "crucial" to Nasa's development of the X-59, the agency said, an experimental supersonic plane it hopes will be able to break the sound barrier with just a rumble instead of a sonic boom.
A breakthrough like that could lead to the loosening of flight restrictions and the return of commercial supersonic planes for the first time since Concorde was retired in 2003.
Some countries and cities banned the Franco-British airliner from their airspace because of its sonic booms.
Popular in World
-
Five years on, five theories about MH370's disappearance
-
R. Kelly girlfriends defend superstar, deny brainwashing
-
US says Zimbabwe failed to make needed political, economic changes
-
Rape and murder game pulled from Steam before release
-
'Forbes' magazine’s 10 richest people in the world
-
Trump warns Kim over 'rebuilding' of North Korea rocket site
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.