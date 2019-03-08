More evidence surfaces on Eskom’s unlawful pre-payment to Tegeta
The commission heard this week that normal procurement processes were ignored when Eskom processed the R659 million pre-payment contract with Tegeta.
JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has on Friday heard more evidence on Eskom’s unlawful pre-payment to Gupta-owned company Tegeta, with the power utility’s official Gert Opperman admitting he signed off on the deal even when he knew it was irregular.
Opperman took the stand at the inquiry on Friday afternoon.
The commission heard this week that normal procurement processes were ignored when Eskom processed the R659 million pre-payment contract with Tegeta to help it purchase the Optimum Coal Mine.
Opperman said he was worried when he was told to sign the prepayment because no services had been provided by the company.
“It was not regular and it worried me. I signed multiple payments like this on a monthly basis. This was the first that I read and it made me feel uncomfortable and that’s why I consulted with my senior about it.”
This week, Eskom’s Snehal Nagar admitted that the pre-payment was unwarranted, dodgy, unbudgeted for and was done without following the normal procurement processes.
The power utility’s treasurer Andre Pillay also told the commission that Eskom’s former acting CEO Sean Maritz used different tactics to intimidate him into supporting an R25 billion loan for Eskom from the Chinese asset management company Huarong, a deal that he said burdened Eskom instead of helping it.
