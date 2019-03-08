Popular Topics
Man wrongly arrested for Senzo Meyiwa’s murder wants over R17m in compensation

‘The Star’ newspaper is reporting that Zamokuhle Mbatha wants compensation from the state after he was falsely identified as the shooter in Meyiwa’s murder.

FILE: Former Bafana Bafana & Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa. Picture: Official Senzo Meyiwa Facebook page
FILE: Former Bafana Bafana & Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa. Picture: Official Senzo Meyiwa Facebook page
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The man who was wrongly arrested for the murder of Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa will be heading to court in May, seeking compensation of over R17 million.

The Star newspaper reported on Friday that Zamokuhle Mbatha wants compensation from the state after he was falsely identified as the shooter in Meyiwa’s murder.

Meyiwa was killed in October 2014 while visiting his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus, sparking a massive manhunt which led police to Mbatha.

Almost five years ago, police arrested Mbatha for the soccer star’s murder after he was allegedly identified by two witnesses, but the charges were later withdrawn due to a lack of evidence and now Mbatha wants to be compensated by the state.

He will be heading to court in May demanding an annual interest of 15.5% on his initial R10 million demand.

To date, no one has been arrested for Meyiwa’s murder despite promises from the police to track down his killer.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

