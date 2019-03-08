Man arrested in connection with murder of South Hills teenage girl

Police say the body of the 18-year-old was found by her mother on her bedroom floor with a stab wound.

JOHANNESBURG - One man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a teenage girl in South Hills, south of Johannesburg.

Police say the body of the 18-year-old was found by her mother on her bedroom floor with a stab wound.

The suspect arrested is responsible for maintenance at the complex where the girl lived.

The man is set to appear at the Booysens Magistrates Court on Monday.