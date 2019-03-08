Popular Topics
Go

Man arrested for attacking police, hurling bricks at Mpumalanga school

A video has gone viral showing a violent former pupil at Mmametlhake Secondary School throwing bricks at the school windows.

A screengrab of a former pupil at the Mmametlhake Secondary School in Mpumalanga attacking police with a brick.
A screengrab of a former pupil at the Mmametlhake Secondary School in Mpumalanga attacking police with a brick.
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been arrested for attacking police and destroying windows at a school in Mpumalanga.

A video has gone viral showing a violent former pupil at Mmametlhake Secondary School throwing bricks at the school windows and then attacking police who had been called to the scene.

In the footage, an officer behind the wheel of the police van can be seen spinning the vehicle around the attacker in a bid to avoid him.

WATCH: Mpumalanga police shoot man after he attacks former school with bricks

However, his female colleague was then flung from the van through the passenger door.

The brick thrower heads in the direction of the injured female officer, before being shot and wounded by another officer.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said: “We don’t want to speak much about what happened later. I can confirm that we arrested the suspect. Currently, he’s at a hospital and we’re busy with the investigation.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

