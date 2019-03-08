Learners warned against using performance-enhancing drugs

This comes after an Athlone man was caught with eight Ritalin pills on Wednesday, as he was heading towards a southern suburb school.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Medical Research Council (MRC) said learners should not be looking for shortcuts by using performance-enhancing drugs.

Metro police officers also found several more orders on his phone.

The drug which treats attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy is now being abused by learners in order to stay awake and improve concentration.

The MRC's Professor Charles Parry said: “You need to rather take a long-term view and spend a bit of time exercising, eat better and make sure you have good study habits and don’t take these shortcuts because you will be using the medication for what it wasn’t designed for and it’s going to come and bite you.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)