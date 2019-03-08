Immigration law firm helping Zim mother gain access to critically ill son in SA

Allan Chada was diagnosed with the most common childhood cancer, Leukaemia, in May 2018.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town immigration law firm will be aiding the plight of a Zimbabwean mother who has been banned from seeing her critically ill son in South Africa.

Allan Chada was diagnosed with the most common childhood cancer, leukaemia, in May 2018.

Over the last two weeks, the 12-year-old has been fighting for his life in Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital.

His mother Elizabeth, who resides in Zimbabwe, has been restricted from entering South Africa for the next five years after she’d overstayed her visa in 2018 due to Allan’s ailing condition.

South African immigration and nationality law firm Eisenberg & Associates's Gary Eisenberg heard about the story on Kfm Radio when she was stuck in traffic on Wednesday.

Eisenberg said: “The son is 12 years old, dying of leukaemia and doesn’t have much time left. He really needs his mother to be at his side until the very end. An application to wave the ground of undesirability must be made urgently, and the Department of Home Affairs must attend to it and grant her permission to return.”

