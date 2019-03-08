If Twitter followers translated into votes, Julius Malema would be president

Branding expert Andy Rice critiques the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) brand, delving into its image, election manifesto and its social media presence.

JOHANNESBURG - Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising 'heroes' and/or 'zeroes'.

This week, with general elections around the corner, Rice critiqued the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) brand.

"A brand is not just a promise made, but a promise kept as well… Many things in their manifesto seem utterly unachievable…

"They have a simple, memorable theme slogan, just five words: ‘Our land and jobs now’.

"In terms of followers on Twitter; they’re substantially larger than the ANC… They understand the power of personality."

