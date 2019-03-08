If Twitter followers translated into votes, Julius Malema would be president
Branding expert Andy Rice critiques the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) brand, delving into its image, election manifesto and its social media presence.
JOHANNESBURG - Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising 'heroes' and/or 'zeroes'.
This week, with general elections around the corner, Rice critiqued the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) brand.
"A brand is not just a promise made, but a promise kept as well… Many things in their manifesto seem utterly unachievable…
"They have a simple, memorable theme slogan, just five words: ‘Our land and jobs now’.
"In terms of followers on Twitter; they’re substantially larger than the ANC… They understand the power of personality."
Listen to the audio above for more.
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa: War room never got close to financial machinations at Eskom
-
OPINION: On Karima Brown, the EFF and the fallacy of a 'just-world'
-
Ramaphosa refuses to reveal son’s earnings from Bosasa contract
-
How Cyril Ramaphosa fared in his last Parly Q&A session
-
Self-proclaimed Khoisan king wants to stop May elections
-
Saths Cooper ‘unaware’ of evidence showing Ramaphosa was a sellout
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.