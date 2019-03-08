If Twitter followers translated into votes, Julius Malema would be president

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

If Twitter followers translated into votes, Julius Malema would be president

Branding expert Andy Rice critiques the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) brand, delving into its image, election manifesto and its social media presence.

FILE: EFF leader Julius Malema at the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve on 2 February 2019 for the launch of the party's election manifesto. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: EFF leader Julius Malema at the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve on 2 February 2019 for the launch of the party's election manifesto. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising 'heroes' and/or 'zeroes'.

This week, with general elections around the corner, Rice critiqued the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) brand.

"A brand is not just a promise made, but a promise kept as well… Many things in their manifesto seem utterly unachievable…

"They have a simple, memorable theme slogan, just five words: ‘Our land and jobs now’.

"In terms of followers on Twitter; they’re substantially larger than the ANC… They understand the power of personality."

Listen to the audio above for more.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA