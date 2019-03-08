How Cyril Ramaphosa fared in his last Parly Q&A session

Economist Lumkile Mondi joins Talk Radio 702 host Karima Brown to discuss how President Ramaphosa handled his last Q&A session on 7 February.

CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa has said he has nothing to hide when it comes to how much his son, Andile, made through doing business with the scandal-ridden Bosasa, now known as African Global Corporations.

Ramaphosa was also questioned in Parliament about whether he has a conflict of interest related to the government contracting independent power producers (IPP) to supply renewable energy to the national grid.

He faced very tough questions during the last Q&A session before the country heads to the polls.

Lumkile Mondi, an economist and senior lecturer at Wits School of Economic and Business Science, joins Talk Radio 702 host Karima Brown to discuss how Ramaphosa handled the questions and what it tells about how ready and fit he is to lead the governing party.

One of the issues the president addressed was the hot button election issue of land expropriation without compensation.

“The African National Congress (ANC) is very clear on this [land expropriation without compensation], there’s no question about it. What I’ve said to investors is; we want you to come and invest in South Africa and as you do we’re not going to be expropriating your investments,” said Ramaphosa.

Mondi said Ramaphosa is trying to satisfy too many stakeholders, and as a result, is not communicating and at the same time the Democratic Alliance is exposing him on the matter.

He added the president is in a tough position, particularly because he’s seen the polls, which are not looking good for the ANC.