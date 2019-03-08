Gauteng top cop orders urgent internal probe into Senzekile Siyolo’s murder

The family of murdered 22-year-old Senzekile Siyolo complained to Gauteng police management about the manner in which her case was being investigated.

PRETORIA - Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela has ordered an urgent internal investigation into the murder of a 22-year-old Thokoza woman.

In January, Senzekile Siyolo was stabbed, allegedly by a 27-year-old suspect, who's appeared in court.

However, the young woman died about six weeks later from her wounds.

Mawela said he has ordered an urgent internal inquiry after meeting with the family.

The suspect was arrested after allegedly stabbing Siyolo on 22 January, appeared in court and was released on bail.

The suspect is due back in court later in March after his charge was revised to one of murder following Siyolo’s death on 22 February.

Mawela said cases of violence against women and children will be prioritised.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)