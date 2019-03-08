Friday power outages not part of planned load shedding, says Eskom

Several suburbs in Sandton, Randburg and Midrand were left in the dark after supply was halted without any prior notice.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has moved to assure Johannesburg residents that Friday afternoon outages are not part of the utility's planned load shedding power cuts.

The unexpected blackouts raised questions about whether the cash-strapped utility is now implementing unscheduled load shedding.

However, Eskom said its technicians found that the fault was due to an error in the maintenance procedure which affected 20 substations feeding electricity to over 20 suburbs.

The utility's Jacob Machinjike said the issue appears to involve a power line that tripped at its Minerva substation.

“For now, we suspect that a signal was incorrectly sent to one of our protection schemes. These protection schemes caused what we call a buzz bar fault or a buzz bar operation and that operation takes out a number of circuits.”

At the same time, City Power has called on residents who are still affected by the unplanned power outage to assist the utility by logging their complaints on its website.

The utility's Isaac Mangena says technicians are still working to restore supply across the city.

“We still have some arear that are in the dark, especially those around Midrand but we’re servicing the Allendale substation, so we’ve got technicians there to check what the problem could be.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)