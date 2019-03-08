Experts make more submissions to Parly on land expropriation

The Office of the Valuer-General is the latest organisation to make a submission to the ad hoc committee.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has received more submissions from experts on whether it should amend Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation.

Friday’s submissions included one from the Office of the Valuer-General and legal expert Wim Trengove, who said an amendment of the Constitution is not necessary.

The agency focused mainly on the valuing of properties to be expropriated once there is an amendment and how this could affect the process.

The process of acquiring land by government agencies and the assessment of compensation for dispossessed landowners is administered by the Valuer-General under the Land Acquisition Act.

Thapelo Motsoeneng from the Office of the Valuer-General told Members of Parliament that the envisaged amendment ought to be explicit regarding properties to be expropriated.

“We’re saying let it be explicit. Some the things are already implied, but it would help us and make our work easier.”

But Pumzile Mnguni‚ an African National Congress Member of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Rural Development and Land Reform, raised concerns about how this could affect rural properties.

“The current use-market value divided by two, these people in rural areas will be severely prejudiced.”

