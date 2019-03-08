Experts make more submissions to Parly on land expropriation
The Office of the Valuer-General is the latest organisation to make a submission to the ad hoc committee.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament has received more submissions from experts on whether it should amend Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation.
Friday’s submissions included one from the Office of the Valuer-General and legal expert Wim Trengove, who said an amendment of the Constitution is not necessary.
The Office of the Valuer-General is the latest organisation to make a submission to the ad hoc committee.
The agency focused mainly on the valuing of properties to be expropriated once there is an amendment and how this could affect the process.
The process of acquiring land by government agencies and the assessment of compensation for dispossessed landowners is administered by the Valuer-General under the Land Acquisition Act.
Thapelo Motsoeneng from the Office of the Valuer-General told Members of Parliament that the envisaged amendment ought to be explicit regarding properties to be expropriated.
“We’re saying let it be explicit. Some the things are already implied, but it would help us and make our work easier.”
But Pumzile Mnguni‚ an African National Congress Member of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Rural Development and Land Reform, raised concerns about how this could affect rural properties.
“The current use-market value divided by two, these people in rural areas will be severely prejudiced.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Mpumalanga police shoot man after he attacks former school with bricks
-
'Whites-only' town an attempt to 'curb uprooting of white people', say founders
-
Dutch Reformed Church's decision not to recognise gay marriages set aside
-
SAA official reportedly suspended over William Chandler licence scandal
-
1 dead, 16 injured after bus, truck collide in Limpopo
-
'Stay away from me': Babes says Mampintsha has her Instagram password
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.