EXCLUSIVE: Xasa appoints Tyamzashe as Sascoc facilitator

Mthobi Tyamzashe will now be Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa’s ‘eyes and ears’ during the Sascoc transition where they must undergo a systematic overhaul.

CAPE TOWN - EWN Sport was informed by Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa that veteran administrator Mthobi Tyamzashe has been appointed as the Sports Department's facilitator who will oversee the changes at Sascoc.

Tyamzashe is an experienced sports administrator – he was the first director-general of the Sports Department and reported to the late Sports Minister Steve Tshwete in 1994.

He produced the first post-independence white paper on sports and recreation policy in South Africa, which is still a key reference document in government and sports circles today.

Tyamzashe was part of the unity talks that brought together black, coloured, white and Indian football structures, which led to the birth of the South African Football Association (Safa) in 1992. He was also appointed as COO at Safa in 2015.

Besides football administration, he also played a part in boxing and rugby administration.

The changes or recommendations are off the back of the ministerial inquiry report led by retired Judge Ralph Zulman into the governance and administration problems at the Olympic body.

The report was scathing with the Sascoc board’s inadequate financial mismanagement laid bare, while president Gideon Sam was said to be running the organisation as a dictator.

Xasa has demanded an overhaul of the organisational structure, policy, and practices while Sascoc will undergo a forensic audit for the past 5 years.

After some resistance from Sam to certain recommended changes, which has caused friction between the minster and Sam. Tyamzashe’s role will be important if Xasa’s demands are to be implemented.

Meanwhile, Sascoc’s vice president Barry Hendricks told EWN Sport that the body welcomes Tyamzashe's appointment and they look forward to working with him.