EMI countersues Kanye West to enforce 2003 publishing agreement
EMI wants a judge to declare the 2003 agreement valid and stop West from suing in California.
NEW YORK - EMI on Thursday countersued Kanye West to enforce a 2003 publishing agreement that the rapper and entrepreneur considers unfair and wants declared void.
The complaint was filed in Manhattan federal court six days after an unredacted version of West’s own lawsuit in California was made public.
West accused EMI of trying to bind him to a potential lifetime of “servitude” under a lopsided contract that he said became unenforceable on 1 October 2010, and even forbade him from deciding when to “retire as a songwriter.”
EMI, however, accused West of a “flagrant attempt to forum shop” to try to benefit from a California state law declaring personal services contracts unenforceable after seven years.
The New York-based affiliate of Sony Corp said West’s publishing agreement is not such a contract, and required that any disputes be resolved in New York, whose law “strictly prohibits such gamesmanship.”
EMI also said the agreement has been amended or extended seven times, most recently in 2014, and generated tens of millions of dollars of advance payments alone for West.
Lawyers for West did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
EMI wants a judge to declare the 2003 agreement valid and stop West from suing in California.
West wants to assume EMI’s ownership stake over songs he delivered on or after 1 October 2010, and recoup money that EMI made during the last four years on those songs.
He had sued EMI on 25 January in a California state court. The case later moved to federal court.
The New York case is EMI April Music Inc et al v West et al, US District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-02127.
The California case is Please Gimme My Publishing Inc et al v EMI April Music Inc et al, US District Court, Central of California, No. 19-01533.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
R. Kelly girlfriends defend superstar, deny brainwashing
-
Gayle King says ‘she wasn’t scared’ during interview with R. Kelly
-
Study links e-cigarette use to heart trouble
-
Trevor Noah is in the House
-
Taylor Swift's accused stalker arrested for breaking into her apartment
-
[WATCH] Lip syncing: Inside vaginal rejuvenation in SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.