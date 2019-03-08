Popular Topics
Dept concerned about Glenview teachers’ no-show

Frustrated parents have been forced to fetch their children from the school earlier on Friday after classes were disrupted.

Picture: Pixabay.com.
Picture: Pixabay.com.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says it’s concerned after at least 20 teachers from Glenview Primary School in Alberton failed to report for work on Friday for various reasons.

Eyewitness News has been inundated with calls from parents who were forced to fetch their children from the school earlier on Friday after classes were disrupted.

It’s believed teaching and learning have been disrupted since Thursday due to complaints about a certain educator.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “As the department, we’re disappointed that for the past two days we did not have a fruitful curriculum happening at the school.”

At the same time, schooling was also disrupted at the Shomang Primary School in Orlando West after parents held a protest accusing the principal of mismanagement.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

