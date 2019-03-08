Dutch Reformed Church's decision not to recognise gay marriages set aside

In 2015, the church gave its blessing to same-sex marriages but officials then changed their minds a year later, saying that these relationships do not meet Christian guidelines.

JOHANNESBURG - The Dutch Reformed Church's decision not to recognise gay marriages has been set aside by the High Court in Pretoria.

They also decided that homosexual people could become ministers, only if they are celibate.

